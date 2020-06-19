Benzema, Asensio fire in Real Madrid’s win

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Madrid: Karim Benzema’s volley could well be La Liga’s goal of the season and Marco Asensio’s was his first touch in over a year as Real Madrid stormed past Valencia 3-0 on Thursday.

Two brilliant strikes helped Madrid to a convincing win at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, where Benzema continued his excellent form with a brace after putting his team in front thanks to another combination with Eden Hazard.

Valencia had been the better side in the first half when Rodrigo Moreno hit the post and then had a goal controversially ruled out after referee Jose Sanchez consulted VAR.

Yet Madrid found a different gear after the break to carve out an impressive victory that reduces their deficit to two points behind Barcelona, who play away at Sevilla on Friday.

Benzema’s stunning second goal that saw him take the ball out of the air with one foot and then volley home with the other was a breathtaking moment that came shortly after a dramatic one for Asensio too.

Asensio has not played since June 10 last year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury but the 24-year-old announced his return in style, volleying in with his first touch, 31 seconds after coming on.

“It’s been many months of hard work and I’m very happy to play again and to score,” he said afterwards.

“I feel a lot of emotion, satisfaction. A lot of work has gone into this.”

“It means a lot to him,” said coach Zinedine Zidane. “We’re just happy to see him on the pitch again.”

But with nine games to go in the title race, Benzema appears key, particularly as his partnership with the resurgent Hazard continues to flourish.

This was his 243rd goal for Real Madrid in all competitions, putting him above Ferenc Puskas into fifth in the club’s all-time list.

“Benzema’s goal was truly an amazing,” Zidane said. “The volley, the way the ball fell, with his left foot…I’m happy for him.”