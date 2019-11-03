Pragya Jaiswal awaits lady luck to favour her

By | Published: 8:34 pm 8:39 pm

Pragya Jaiswal feels that an actor should also have some luck to favour besides having a varied skill set of acting, dancing and glamour. After the much-famed movie Kanche under the direction of Krish, the Jabalpur-born lady had done movies in Telugu such as Om Namo Venkatesaya directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Gunturodu, Nakshatram, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Achari America Yatra which haven’t augured well for her.

The actor felt that as she had given her best in the acting, she would not take the blame on her if the movies didn’t do well in the end. And, she says, she doesn’t know why cinema offers have come down for her in the south. However, she expressed her happiness over her career graph on-screen since she came to limelight with Kanche and later she had a chance to do an action role in Nakshatram.

Pragya had worked as a model for commercial ads and products when she was studying in Pune. Later, offers came calling from movie industry through her modelling stint. Her first movie was Dega which was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. And then, she happened to do a Hindi movie, and then came Kanche. The movie starring Varun Tej went on to make decent collections and also brought several offers to Pragya.

The actor says that she had faced quite a bit of trouble acting on-screen during her first movie Dega. Later, she learned the nuances of acting on the sets of Kanche which had left good experience in her career. During this time, Pragya had to reside in Hyderabad for the major shooting and later made the city her second home.

