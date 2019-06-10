‘Best Blood Motivator Award’ for Kamareddy Collector

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana was on Monday selected for ‘Best Blood Motivator Award’ by Telangana Red Cross Society. He was selected or this award for motivating blood donors and conducting 82 blood donation camps and collecting 2,640 units blood in last one year.

M Rajanna, general secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Kamareddy wing said that on the occasion of ‘World Blood Donors Day’ on June 14 a special programme is being organsied at Raj Bhavan where Governor ESL Narasimhan will be the chief guest.

He said that Kamareddy collector Satyanarayana took special initiative to conduct blood donation camps and encouraged for blood donation in the district. AT Rajkumar of Kamareddy will also be receiving best blood award in this programme as he has donated blood 92 times, Rahanna said.