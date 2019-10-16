‘Best Establishment Award’ for Basic Training Centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy presented the ‘Best Establishment Award’ to Basic Training Centre, Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda for imparting skill development training to 550 Trade Apprentices during the year 2018-19, here on Tuesday.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship jointly organised the ‘Apprenticeship Pakhawada’ from September 30 to October 15 and Apprenticeship Training is a course that comprises basic and practical training at the workplace, with an Industry or establishment.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) was launched by the Government of India in 2016 and the scheme entails financial support to establishments undertaking apprenticeship programs. The main objective of this program is to create a job ready workforce and train and retain high-quality apprentices.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.