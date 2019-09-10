Best foot forward

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Actor Rakul Preet Singh cut a pretty picture at the launch of Reliance’s Trends Footwear in the city. Apart from the new store at Kukatpally, Trends Footwear already has branches in the city at City Center Mall, Banjara Hills, Dr AS Rao Nagar, Kompally and Sarat City Capital Mall, and Kothaguda crossroads.

Shoppers will have a fun time going through the collection which is trendy and fashionable and targets men, women and children. With specially designed in-house brands, it showcase a bouquet of reputed national and international brands. Also present at the launch was Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO (Fashion & Lifestyle) and Nitesh Kumar, head – Footwear (Fashion & Lifestyle) from Reliance Retail.

