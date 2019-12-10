Best foot forward with Juttify

By | Published: 6:32 pm

The right footwear can make a world of difference to an otherwise boring outfit. This is especially true of juttis where even plain ones can really lift up a casual ensemble to wowza. Knowing well that juttis down south don’t go much in the way of variety, two friends with a shared passion for beautiful shoes decided to start Juttify.

A passion brand started by city entrepreneurs Kaunain Abedi and Maria Zaki a few months ago, Juttify has picked up quite a following with embroidered and custom made juttis becoming a hit among women across the spectrum. Retailing their handmade juttis through their Instagram handle – https://www.instagram.com/juttify/, their page is a splash of colours which reveals beautiful to funky footwear with delicate threadwork, sequins and zardosi, all made with lot of attention to detail and care by workers from North.

“The juttis are crafted by hand. We wanted to create footwear that is versatile. They go with casual and formal Indian and Western wear as well. Our idea was to create something that’s eye-catching and within the confines of comfort,” says Kaunain Abedi, co-founder, Juttify. The duo comes up with patterns that work well with most attires and send it over to a team who give form to their ideas.

“Custom orders take more time as it’s usually done for weddings and special occasions. So those take a month to deliver while regular orders are done within a week’s time. Our ready-to-wear line in yellows, gold and silver with embroidery and zardosi work is doing very well with the city girls,” adds Maria.

While the duo is not into this full-time, Kaunain juggles a business analyst role and creates designs for the brand alongside Maria who works with other labels. They take out time during weekends to brainstorm ideas for new lines. The price range starts from Rs 1,000 onwards.

The enterprising duo can be reached via their Instagram page and can also be contacted on 9121007417

