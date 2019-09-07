Best Friend, Story Teller shine in morning trials at Hyderabad Racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Best Friend, Story Teller and Corfe Castle worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Saturday morning.

Sand

600m:

Victoria (Aneel) 42, note. Air Salute (Kunal) 44, moved well. Ultimate Risk (Kunal) 47, handy. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) & Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 46, pair shaped well.

800m:

Moka (Kunal) 1-0, 600/44, handy. British Empress (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Valee Tiger (RB) 1-2, 600/43, good. Jazz It Up (App) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Destined Dynamite (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Gorgeous Lady (App) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved easy. Golden Faraska

(N Rawal) & Marvel Princess (Suraj Narredu) 59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1000m:

Carmella (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Siver Set (Harinder Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/44, looks well. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Kate (Ritesh) & Mr Bruss (Gaddam) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1200m:

Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, maintains form. Best Friend (Nakhat Singh) & Story Teller (Bopanna) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well.