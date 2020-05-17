‘Best in Show’ comedy actor Fred Willard dies at 86

By | Published: 12:36 pm

Washington D.C: The demise of actor-comedian Fred Willard on Friday at the age of 86 has left many in sorrow. He was best known for his comedy roles in movie ‘Best in Show’ and television sitcom ‘Modern Family’ and others.

The comic star’s demise was confirmed by his daughter, Hope Mulbarger.

“He kept moving, working, and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” CNN quoted Mulbarger as saying.

The news prompted many stars from the entertainment industry to express their grief and paid tributes to the late star on social media.

Popular host Ellen DeGeneres expressed how much she “adored” the late star and paid condolences.

“Fred Willard always made me laugh. I just adored him, and today I’m sending love to his family and his many friends,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, American television host, Jimmy Kimmel, shared a clip from one of his own shows were Willard too had joined him on the stage.

Kimmel alongside tweeted: “There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits” Actor Henry Winkler too paid her tribute to the late comedian and wrote on Twitter that Willard was “incompatible” Actor Bin Steller also explained how “brilliant comic actor and improviser’ Willard was.

“He could make anything funny. His work goes down as some of the funniest ever, From Jerry Hubbard on…he inspired and influenced so many people in comedy. Sending love to his family,” Steller further wrote.

Born in Ohio, Willard was a widely lauded comic figure in the entertainment industry for his ability to make people laugh through his acting.

Some of his notable works include comedies in the 2003 released comedy-musical ‘ A Mighty Wind’, and ‘Waiting for Guffman’ in 1996.

He rose to fame for portraying the roles of Ed Harken in the ‘Anchorman’ sequels and received Emmy nominations for portraying Hank MacDougall, a conservative father-in-law in the American sitcom ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ He was also well known for essaying the role of Frank Dunphy, father of Ty Burrell’s Phil, in the popular sitcom ‘Modern Family’.