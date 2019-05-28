Best memes of all time

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:25 pm

The year is almost half way over and there has not been a shortage of memes throughout any point of time. From the January ‘Calm down, and enjoy the ride’ Trump memes that start the year off strong to the Game of Thrones memes that kept everyone wanting more, the internet has truly been the gift that keeps on giving. And, now that we’re almost towards the starting of a new month, yet another high quality buzz has recently emerged onto social media that everyone seems to be getting in on.

Bringing to you hilarious remixes of those song lyrics that you had to think twice before reciting them yourself. Here’s the formula – take a song or movie quote, change some words to other words that sound similar. For example, one Twitter user took to the networking site tp transform Carrie Underwood’s famous lyrics ‘Jesus take the wheel’ to ’Jesus take the bills’ and adding ‘or whatever Carrie Underwood said’ at the end. The last part is crucial because it shows that while people know the remixed lyrics are wrong, they’re pretty relaxed about it. Quite frankly though, the changed lyrics are way better than the original anyway. Take a look at a few memes yourself that will launch you into full-fledged laughing fits.