Best of the tipples

By | Published: 4:00 pm

A jury of more than 200 bar enthusiasts, industry experts, connoisseurs and writers will vote for the 30 best bars of India from a 100 plus long list in a dozen categories in an event jointly curated by the Tulleeho website and MW magazine.

“We think the time is opportune to create a platform that we hope will, over a few years, help further propel the growth of the industry, and put India’s bars and bartending talent on the Asian and world map,” said Vikram Achanta, co-founder and CEO of Tulleeho that pioneered beverage education and training in India some two decades ago.

“The environment is ripe with the emergence of passionate bar owners who are determined to leave a stamp, large-scale contributions by the beverage industry in capability-building and a pool of young, talented and passionate bartenders and beverage managers whose thirst for knowledge and innovation is changing the face of the Indian bar scene,” he added.

The contest will cover bars in at least a dozen Indian cities and regions – Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Shillong, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi – culminating in an awards ceremony on October 23.

The awards will recognise excellence in categories like Best Bar, Best Hotel Bar, Best Independent Bar, Best Microbrewery or Taproom, Best Cocktail Menu, Best Bar Design, Best Bar Team and Best Bartender. Besides the national ranking, it will also rank bars across major cities.