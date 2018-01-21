Best seller

By | Published: 12:30 am 9:07 pm

The Midnight Line (Jack Reacher)

Author: Lee Child

Publisher: Random House UK

Pages: 400

Price: Rs 461

Jack Reacher takes an aimless stroll past a pawn shop in a small Midwestern town. In the window he sees a West Point class ring from 2005. It’s tiny. It’s a woman cadet’s graduation present to herself. Why would she give it up? Reacher’s a West Pointer too and he knows what she went through to get it.

Reacher tracks the ring back to its owner, step by step, down a criminal trail leading west. Like Big Foot come out of the forest, he arrives in the deserted wilds of Wyoming. All he wants is to find the woman. If she’s OK, he’ll walk away. If she’s not … he’ll stop at nothing.

He’s still shaken by the recent horrors of Make Me and now The Midnight Line sees him set on a raw and elemental quest for simple justice. Best advice: don’t get in his way.

End Game

Author: David Baldacci

Publisher: Pan Macmillan UK

Pages: 352

Price: Rs 354

End Game is the fifth book in the thrilling Will Robie series by international number one bestselling author David Baldacci. Will Robie, highly trained assassin and the US government’s most indispensable asset, is called to London.

An imminent terrorist attack threatens the Underground and with the US next in line, Robie is the perfect choice to stop it before it begins. He knows he has one chance to succeed. One chance to save London lives and one chance to make it safely home to find out what has happened to fellow agent Jessica Reel following their last deadly mission together. But, Robie is about to learn that even if he succeeds, the worst is yet to come. The game has started. Now only he can end it . . .