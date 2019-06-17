Bettering robot-human synergy

By | Published: 6:45 pm 6:49 pm

A team of researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed an algorithm that accurately tells robots where nearby humans are headed — a discovery that may help humans and robots work together in close proximity.

Researchers at MIT and BMW have been testing ways since last year in which the human-robots synergy will be used to assemble car parts.

Members of that same MIT team applied the new algorithm to the BMW factory floor experiments and found that instead of freezing in place, the robot simply rolled on and was safely out of the way by the time a person walked by again.

“This algorithm builds in components that help a robot understand and monitor stops and overlaps in movement — a core part of human motion,” said Julie Shah, associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT.

Shah and her colleagues, including project lead and graduate student Przemyslaw “Pem” Lasota, will be presenting their research at Robotics: Science and Systems conference in Germany this month.

According to Lasota, algorithms that predict trajectories based on distance alone are prone to ambiguity in situations such as temporary stops, in which a person pauses before continuing on their path.

As a solution, Lasota and Shah devised a new algorithm which aligns trajectories in both distance and timing, to accurately anticipate stops and overlaps in a person’s path.

