Betting racket busted by Task Force in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team caught two persons who were allegedly organising cricket betting at YMCA in Narayanguda. The sleuths seized Rs 40,300 cash, mobile phones and a television set.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Sunny Kumar Jaiswal (33) and Shreemanthula Sai Kumar (32) while they were accepting betting amount from punters through cell phones and directly on the T20 final match between Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings held in the city.

“Sai Krishna was organising cricket betting to gain easy money through his contact with a bookie Deepak on an online app ‘Cricket Guru’. Sunny and Sai Krishna contacted punters and lured them to invest in the cricket betting and collected money from them,” said Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao.

The suspects along with the property were handed over to Narayanguda police station for further action.

