Beverages Corp posts: Certificate verification on Dec 5 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Certificate verification of candidates who were selected for the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade-II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited will be held on Thursday at TSPSC office, MJ Road, Nampally. For details: www.tspsc.gov,in



Provisionally admitted candidates for the post of Junior Assistant (P&F) in RTC were also called for the certificate verification (1:5 ratio) on Thursday at TSPSC from 10 am. The candidates are directed to attend the verification with required certificates/documents.

The TSPSC is providing an opportunity for candidates who were provisionally admitted to the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Typists in various departments to exercise ‘edit web option’ to the said posts based on the representations of candidates.

All the candidates can now exercise their web options for giving un-reserved and local preference to the aforesaid posts as per their qualification. Once exercised, the options will be considered final for the selection process. If candidates do not edit their web options till Friday, the options given earlier will be considered. For details: www. tspsc.gov.in

