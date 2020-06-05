Beware! Here’s how conmen could cash in on Covid

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Are you ready for the new normal? Wearing masks everywhere and carrying around hand sanitizers will be just a tiny part of what is going to be the new normal as the phased ‘unlocking’ of life from the lockdown begins.

According to law enforcement agencies, both national and international, this is the time when one has to be the most careful, not just from the coronavirus, but from criminals too. Like the Europol says in its campaign, ‘You can go outside again. Criminals can too.’

Being aware of scams and fraudsters who are going to knock your door or send you emails claiming to give you Covid-19 test kits and Covid-19 vaccines will be on one side, while there will be more who are going to promise face masks in bulk at throwaway prices. In the city, there have already been several instances where people tried to buy masks in bulk online, and got swindled by cyber crooks. While some of these were on popular ecommerce portals, some were victims of phishing sites or replicas of reputed sites.

The Europol, in its safety guide on ‘The New Normal’ also stresses on children’s safety, since many children will be spending more time online for virtual classes. Take time to discuss rules of the new normal, talk about online and offline safety, it said, asking parents to stay alert for signs of distress as well, and also to encourage children use gadgets in places where parents can keep an eye on them.

Cyber Dost (@CyberDost), which operates under the aegis of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, asks people who spend more time online to be wary of shortened URLs that come by SMS or in mails, since these could lead one to a malware infected site. Cyber Dost also warns about free screensavers or wallpapers, which are abundant in offers now on the web, stating that such free screensavers or wallpapers often contain malware.

The Interpol’s Cybersecurity wing, (@INTERPOL_Cyber), as part of its #WashYourCyberHands campaign, has a message for those working from home, stating that ‘criminals are also working from home’, and that since ‘online connectivity is a lifeline during Covid-19, don’t let cybercriminals in’.

The Interpol’s advice to those who are now part of ‘remote workforces’ across the world includes avoiding mixing of personal and work devices and practicing basic digital security.

