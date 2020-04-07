Beware of identity theft

By | Published: 5:13 pm

New Delhi: Nearly four in 10 Indian adults (39 per cent) have experienced some sort of identity theft in their lifetime, with 10 per cent in 2019 alone, a new report said, adding that identity theft and cyber crime appear to be more common among men than women in the country. Despite the potential for abuse or misuse, most Indians (58 per cent) support the use of facial recognition.

The report by ‘NortonLifeLock’, a global leader in consumer cyber safety, revealed that 61 per cent of respondents feel well-protected against ID theft but 63 per cent would have no idea what to do in case of an identity theft. More than three-quarters (79 per cent) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen.

Overall, a strong majority of respondents (80 per cent) reported being a victim of a cybercrime at some point in their lives, with two-thirds (66 per cent) having experienced a cybercrime in the past 12 months.

“Headlines of identity theft, data breaches and online fraud are on the rise and it is crucial that we understand the seriousness of protecting personal information,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India.

While the report suggests Indian consumers are more concerned about the misuse of personal information among other countries, “it also reveals that they are complacent about sharing their data if they get something in return”, Chopra added.

The two main concerns of the respondents were: selling of sensitive personal information to third parties and their personal information being exposed in a data breach. Interestingly, almost all Indian respondents (94 per cent) have actively taken steps to hide their online footprint.

Indian respondents are far more likely than consumers globally to report if they come to know about a company selling their online search or shopping history to other companies.

When it comes to managing and protecting their personal information, Indian respondents have little or no trust in many of the organisations that collect it.