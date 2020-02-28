Beware of job racketeers: South Central Railway

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Thursday said it had noticed some un-scrupulous elements making false promises to gullible unemployed youth/candidates aspiring jobs in Railways and advised the jobseekers to be careful about such fake promises made by dubious elements.

The SCR said it had been undertaking the recruitment of staff to fill up vacancies as per the need and reiterated that Railway administration takes up the process of recruitment in a systematic manner through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) and Zonal Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) only.

The employment notifications are generally issued well in advance in several newspapers including Employment News and the selection of candidates will be done through a competitive written examination conducted in a foolproof manner under strict supervision of officials, the statement said.

Candidates, who qualify in the written examination, will then be intimated through individual call letters fixing the date for verification of education records or medical test or viva voce, as the case may be. There is no scope for any tout / middleman / agent to influence the Railway Recruitment Board or Zonal Railway Recruitment Cell, it said.

