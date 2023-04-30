Sunday, Apr 30, 2023
40 passengers injured after coal tipper hits RTC bus in Kothagudem
Why Telangana decided to have a new Secretariat building
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad return to winning ways with 9 run victory over DC
Food Conclave: Landmark day for Telangana’s agri-food industry
CM KCR wishes people of Telangana on Secretariat inauguration
Hyderabad on orange alert as IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds
Food Conclave: Telangana gets investment commitments worth Rs 7,218 crore
VR gaming on the rise in Hyderabad
BJP bares communal fangs in tweet on Telangana Secretariat
Hyderabad wakes up to intense morning thunderstorm as heavy rains lash city
Inauguration Ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Live Updates
Hyderabad: Nine-year-old girl dies after falling into open manhole
‘Harry Potter’ actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby
Telangana’s new Secretariat, an edifice steeped in class
Entrepreneur has lot of possibilities in Telangana: KT Rama Rao
Telangana: Arrangements in full swing for inauguration of new Secretariat
Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of inauguration of new Telangana Secretariat on Sunday
PS2 Review: Aishwarya Rai steals the show in the second half
Indian-origin teen charged over online banking scam in UK
9 mins ago
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP expects surge in support from Christians, Muslims
28 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan is a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fan, here’s why
43 mins ago
Beware Of These Medicines ⚠️ | Antibiotics | Calcium Tablets | Multivitamin Pills
55 mins ago
‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the “Mann Ki Baat” of million of Indians: PM Modi in 100th episode
59 mins ago
Salman Khan: My love stories will go with me to the grave
1 hour ago
Family, friends remember Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary
1 hour ago
Hyderabad
Inauguration Ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Live Updates
Maharashtra farmers suffer as govt turns deaf ear to their plight
CM KCR hailed for naming Secretariat after BR Ambedkar
GHMC’s DRF teams recover 19 bikes from nalas
Wife of slain IAS officer moves Supreme Court against Anand Mohan’s release
Food Conclave: Landmark day for Telangana’s agri-food industry
Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced in rape case
JEE Main results: 11 from Telangana score a perfect 100
CM KCR wishes people of Telangana on Secretariat inauguration
Fake IPL tickets: Rachakonda police suggest organisers to be careful while hiring staff
RPO Hyderabad holds special passport drive; 2,641 applications processed
KT Rama Rao releases Food Processing- Grand Challenge poster
Hyderabad witnesses heavy rain, unlike anything seen in recent years
KTR to sign first file related to 2BHK houses in Hyderabad
Lifestyle
Beware Of These Medicines ⚠️ | Antibiotics | Calcium Tablets | Multivitamin Pills
India
Indian-origin teen charged over online banking scam in UK
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP expects surge in support from Christians, Muslims
‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the “Mann Ki Baat” of million of Indians: PM Modi in 100th episode
Jack Dorsey says, Elon Musk isn’t doing right for Twitter
Punjab: Nine dead after gas leak in Ludhiana
2 hours ago
Education Today
JNTU-Hyderabad adds more exam centres for TS EAMCET this year
NTA to conduct CUET PG 2023 from June 5 -12
Hyderabad: BRAOU issues notification for PhD admissions
UGC rolls out new regulations mandating constitution of SGRC in all HEIs
web stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 36
Top Stories - April 27
CM KCR launches 22nd formation day celebrations of BRS
Unseasonal torrential rains batters Hyderabad
500 additional Passport appointments at Hyderabad passport office from April 27
Players with most number of sixes in IPL
Telangana
Maharashtra farmers suffer as govt turns deaf ear to their plight
Bhupalpally: Police arrest five former Maoists for attempt to extort money
CM KCR hailed for naming Secretariat after BR Ambedkar
Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to develop merged villages with Rs 147 crore: Mayor
Why Telangana decided to have a new Secretariat building
Editorials
Editorial: Stern message to Beijing
Editorial: Red terror strikes again
Reforming space industry
Editorial: Over to the Governors
Sports
IPL 2023: SRH skipper Aiden Markram says, “I don’t mind getting things wrong if…”
Barcelona, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga
IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS preview: Super Kings have edge over Punjab
IPL 2023, MI vs RR preview: Misfiring MI look go get their act together
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad return to winning ways with 9 run victory over DC
IPL 2023: Lot of 200+ scores have happened due to impact player rule, reckons Anil Kumble
Andhra Pradesh
TTD officials gear up for summer rush
Unseasonal rains to hit few districts in Andhra Pradesh
Srinivasa Reddy to resign as YSRCP regional coordinator
Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth comes under fire for supporting Chandrababu
Visakhapatnam: ECR to extend weekly special trains to clear summer rush
Videos
Beware Of These Medicines ⚠️ | Antibiotics | Calcium Tablets | Multivitamin Pills
TT News @8PM | April 29 | Zika Vaccine Human Trials, Amazon Prime Subscription
TT News @8PM | April 28 | Taj Hotel Cochin, Russia-Ukraine War, Filmfare Awards
PS-2 Movie Review: Better-crafted than the first part
Tollywood Today: Samajavaragamana Teaser, SSMB28 Update, Simhadri Re-Release
TT News @8PM | Air India Hiring Pilots, BRS Formation Day, Kaur Singh, World Cup at Uppal stadium
Telangana weaver expresses his love towards Sachin
TT News @8PM covers the news today, from local to global
24 Years Of Trivikram Writings | Swayamvaram To SSMB28
Here are some exclusive visuals of Telangana Secretariat
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan is a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fan, here’s why
Salman Khan: My love stories will go with me to the grave
Family, friends remember Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary
Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn’t allow him
It’s a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Rainbow’ first schedule
Alia Bhatt preps for her Met Gala debut with this special companion
Business
US Fed says it failed to take forceful action on Silicon Valley Bank
ED raids: BYJU’s yet to submit financial results since FY21
KT Rama Rao releases Food Processing- Grand Challenge poster
Former Indian-origin employee sent to jail for stealing $17 mn from Apple
Gadgets
vivo launches new smartphone series ‘X90’ in India
Funskool launches exclusive range of toys this summer, catering to children’s wide interests
Check out Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch price and availability
Check out Flipkart offers on iPhone 13 and 14
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones
Vivo T2 5G price, launch date and specifications
ViewPoint
Opinion: Hidden scars of discipline
Opinion: The soul of Telangana
Opinion: Decentralise democracy
Opinion: Care for the Other
Opinion: Constitution’s protective gear
Opinion: The ‘appeal’ of short videos
Opinion: India in global flux
Science & Technology
WhatsApp rolls out ‘Voice Message Transcripts’ feature
Mark Zuckerberg learns sewing, designs and 3D prints dresses
ChatGPT shows better empathy to patients than doctors: Study
ED raids: BYJU’s yet to submit financial results since FY21
Former Indian-origin employee sent to jail for stealing $17 mn from Apple
Instagram is testing songs in photo carousels
World
Indian-origin teen charged over online banking scam in UK
US: Indian-origin man found guilty for killing teenagers who played doorbell-ringing prank
Taliban using campaign against IS to boost legitimacy
Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong calls US President Biden ‘senile’
