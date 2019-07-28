Beware of what you eat!

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Next time you purchase your favourite curry from the nearest food joint or get packaged food from a grocery, make sure of the quality, since several shopkeepers have been found selling adulterated and substandard food items.

As many as 224 food samples out of 1,760 that were collected in 2018-19 were found to be substandard, adulterated and misbranded. Food controllers from the State Food Laboratory (SFL) also collected a penalty amount of Rs 2.48 lakh from eateries and fruit sellers in 2018-19 for selling adulterated and substandard food items to people.

A local court at the Nampally criminal court complex also awarded imprisonment of six months to three fruit vendors from the city for selling artificially ripened mangoes. The court, however, gave them one month for approaching the higher court for an appeal.

Analysis of food samples showed that eateries were using harmful synthetic colours while preparing curries. This was against norms prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Following complaints that most fruit sellers were continuing to ripen mangoes artificially, the food controllers from the SFL conducted raids at markets and collected samples. “Our crackdown has helped in getting six months imprisonment to three fruit vendors,” an official said. The Ministry of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said instructions have been issued to the State governments to maintain surveillance and regularly conduct drives to ensure that eateries follow rules. It asked the State governments to take penal action when food products were found to adulterated or misbranded.

