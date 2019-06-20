Beyonce meets Syndee Winters

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Beyonce who has lent her voice for Nala in the upcoming Disney’s remake of The Lion King recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.The singer enjoyed the evening with Winters who is currently seen in the Great White Way. The two were spotted attending WACO Theater Center’s Lion King-themed Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

During the event, Winters and other cast members from the stage production had performed the musical number Shadowland. Queen Bey turned heads at the event with a gold-sequenced catsuit featuring the face of a lion and adorned with massive feathers resembling a lion’s mane.

Several A-listers gathered at the fundraiser for LA’s non-profit organisation ‘Where Art Can Occur’ theatre center, a gallery and performance space founded by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, and husband Richard Lawson.The Lion King is set to hit the theatres on July 19. The Jon Favreau directorial also stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and James Earl Jones.