Going above and beyond the call of duty

Going beyond set boundaries, the Disaster Response Force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is altering the very image of the civic body through its recent animal rescue acts.

The GHMC, mostly looked upon as an agency to lift garbage, clear choked drains and maintain roads, has now acquired a human face as well, thanks to the DRF’s rescue acts.

The DRF, originally set up to tackle situations arising out of natural calamities likes floods or heavy rains, or other emergencies and untoward incidents like building collapses and fire mishaps, has, in fact, been quite busy in the last two months with such ‘duties’.

In June, a cow spent almost 10 days in a septic tank in Chandanagar after accidentally falling into it. On receiving information from local residents, a DRF team rushed to the spot. With the cow turning weak after the 10-day ordeal, it was not as easy task for the DRF personnel to pull her out.

It was after some meticulous planning and toiling for more than a couple of hours that they managed to pull the cow up from the tank using ropes. The job was not over there. They cleaned her and provided some fodder before shifting her to a veterinary hospital.

The team was busy again, barely days after the cow rescue mission, with an eagle getting trapped in a tree near the Assembly. A sharp string of Chinese manja, used to fly kites, had got entangled on the bird’s wings, trapping it further among the branches of the tree. Staff from the Assembly alerted the DRF, who with the help of the Fire Services personnel managed to bring the eagle down before untangling the deadly manja from its wings.

On July 6, residents heard the strange barking of a dog and took quite some time before finding that the canine was trapped in an abandoned well in the Lower Tank Bund area. A DRF team was called in, and using ropes that they tied around their waists, two personnel slowly slithered down into the well to reach the canine, a stray dog that had slipped and fell into the well.

The latest episode of the DRF’s rescue mission came when a pair of kittens fell into well that was nearly 40-feet deep. They were heard mewing from the well in Safilguda with residents failing in their attempts to rescue the kittens for three days.

Calls and request to voluntary groups usually involved in animal rescue activities did not yield results and, finally, a woman zeroed in on the DRF, who repeated their rescue act and brought the kittens up to safety.

The GHMC’s Lake Protection Force, too, was in the news recently, after rescuing a deer that was being chased by a pack of stray dogs last month.

