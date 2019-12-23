Beyond Limits cruises to victory in Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: A Ashhad Asbar guided the Laxman Singh-trained Beyond Limits to victory in the GV Rao Memorial Cup 2000 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Lombardy (1), Aintree (2), Royal Valentine (3), Mirana (4).

W-Rs.-7, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 6, 5, 8, F-Rs. 13, Q-Rs. 8, Tanala-Rs. 61.

2. Royal Dancer (1), All Star General (2), Recumbentibus (3), Ultimate Risk (4).

W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 6, 5, 8, F-Rs. 34, Q-Rs. 15, Tanala-Rs. 94.

3. Mahashakti (1), Gazebo (2), Minnelli (3), Exclusive Art (4).

W-Rs. 18, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 7, 7, 7, F-Rs. 97, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 490.

4. Kesariya Balam (1), Royal Treat (2), Lancashire (3), Glendale (4).

W-Rs.- 7, SHP-Rs. 12 THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 6, 6, 10, F-Rs. 15, Q-Rs. 12, T-Rs. 41.

5. Shandaar (1), Top Contender (2), Prince Caspian (3), Heaven Can Wait (4).

Withdrawn: Sarvatra.

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 17, THP- Rs. 51, P-Rs. 7, 6, 18, F-Rs. 46, Q-Rs. 22, T-Rs. 673.

6. Beyond Limits (1), Artistryy (2), Mind Reader (3), Pentagon (4).

W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 22, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 6, 12, F-Rs. 47, Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 74.

7. Ashka Ashka Ashka (1), Marina Del Rey (2), Vancouver (3), Digger (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 24, P-Rs. 7, 8, 9, F-Rs. 57, Q-Rs. 22, T-Rs. 108.

8. Mr Shanghai (1), Sublime (2), His Excellency (3), Darshish (4).

W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 28, P-Rs. 7, 7, 9, F-Rs. 47, Q-Rs. 28, T-Rs. 173.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 1,293/-(Winning tickets 403).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 101/- (Winning tickets 2201).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,228/-(Winning tickets 51).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 110/-(Winning tickets 361).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 185 /-(Winning tickets 237).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 244 /-(Winning tickets 347).

