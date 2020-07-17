Bgauss launches electric scooters Bgauss B8 and Bgauss A2

By | Business Bureau | Published: 2:57 pm

Hyderabad: Bgauss, from the house of RR Global, announced the online bookings for its upcoming electric scooters – B8 in LI technology, lithium-ion and lead acid variants and A2 in lead acid and lithium-ion variants. The online pre-booking starts on the company website at a minimal booking amount of Rs 3, 000.

The two-premium range of two-wheeler electric scooter Bgauss B8 and Bgauss A2 will begin on ground deliveries from August 2020 starting with Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Bgauss electric scooters will come in five variants straddling across low speed and high-speed segments.

The vehicles are priced starting Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 90,000 for both the variants and will be offered in blue, white, red and grey. Bgauss offers features like removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrument panel, multi-colored digital display, DRL’s, keyless start, find your scooter, centralized seat lock, USB charging, reverse assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes.

