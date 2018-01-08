Bhaagamathie trailer: Thumbs up for Anushka’s acting and intriguing plot

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Hyderabad: Anushka Shetty appears to be all set to win the box office with yet another powerful performance in G Ashok’s multi-lingual ‘Bhaagamathie’, the trailer of which was released on Monday.

The trailer begins off on a soft tone, in a charming village setting with a romantic set but soon picks up pace and turns gripping. The first few moments of the horror-thriller trailer has Anushka Shetty along with Unni Mukundan, before the rest of the cast come in. From the lush green village, the action shifts to a dark mansion, apparently haunted and bustling with paranormal activities.

From the innocent look to the shocked and frightened woman, Anushka effortlessly shifts to the possessed one as well, with the much talked about scene of nailing her own hand to the wall sending a few chills down the spine.

Jayaram, Asha Sarath, Aadhi Pinisetty, Vidyullekha Raman and others are also seen, though it is Anushka who is there in almost every frame of the trailer, which also proves that S Thaman has done a good job with the background score and music.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on January 26.

Watch the trailer, which is already trending on social media, here…