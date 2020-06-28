‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actors resume shooting

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Mumbai: After three months of break due to the coronavirus outbreak, actors Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour resumed shooting for popular comedy show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” with limited crew and several safety measures.

The shooting started on Sunday.

“It felt good to be on sets after such a long gap. I had been waiting so long for the shoots to start and I am glad to be back on the set. We all met and greeted each other with distant hellos and namastes, keeping social distancing norms in mind,” said Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan in the show.

“On reaching the set, our body temperature and oxygen levels were monitored. We all wore masks which we took off only while facing the camera. The day started with a small Ganapati Ji’s aarti followed by getting into our character look. All of us took the utmost care to abide by the safety and sanitation guidelines and followed social distancing at all times,” he added.

To this, Shubhagi added “I am excited to be back on the sets and looking forward to our show to be back with fresh episodes as well soon. Earlier our set used to be buzzing with technicians, spot dadas and the rest of the crew every morning but now with limited people, the modern colony looks very different.”

“After clearing the sanitation and screening process, we all assembled for a short Ganesh aarti for an auspicious start, followed by rehearsals wearing masks. As I live nearby, I did my make-up and wore my costume to the set for minimal touch-ups. Also, we are limiting our group lunches and resorting to individual breaks to avoid gathering. The entire experience was quite different, but with time, we all will get used to it,” added the actress, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi.

“We ensured that we continued wearing masks after every shot, sanitised our hands at regular intervals and maintained social distancing. I am excited about the new episodes, and I am sure the viewers are looking forward to their favourite show making a comeback soon,” said Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai”.

Shooting of &TV’s “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” also resumed on Sunday.

On resuming the shoot, “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” star Yogesh Tripathi said: I am delighted to be back as Daroga Happu Singh. I missed my show, my characters and crew big time. The first day was a little different from what we were used to earlier. We were sanitised and screened, wore masks and maintained social distancing.”

Earlier, shooting of “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bharia started on June 26, “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” on June 25, “Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R. Ambedkar” on June 26.Sarika Bahroliya, from “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari”, said: “On arriving, our temperatures were checked, followed by meeting the other crew members. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, we started our day with Lord Ganesh’s aarti. I had carried my bag consisting of my make-up and sanitation kit, alongside my tiffin box. We sanitised our hands at regular intervals. We have some exciting episodes in the pipeline, and I am eagerly looking forward to it to go on air.”