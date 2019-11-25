Bhadrachalam has big plans for Vaikuntha Ekadashi

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam allotted Rs 65 lakh towards arrangements for ‘Mukkoti Ekadashi’ celebrations at the temple.

‘Mukkoti Ekadashi’ is also known as ‘Vaikuntha Ekadashi’. It is believed that ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ or the gate of Lord’s inner sanctum is opened on this day and devotees who observe fast on ‘Vaikuntha Ekadashi’ attain salvation.

According to the temple executive officer T Ramesh Babu, Rs 45 lakh would be spent on engineering works, Rs 10. 37 lakh would be spent on painting works, Rs 8.35 lakh would be spent for constructing ‘pandals’ on temple premises.

