Bhadrachalam: Lord’s ‘nijarupa alankaram’ draws many

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Lord Rama appeared in ‘nijarupa alankaram’ in Ramavataram at Bhadradri temple here on Thursday on the seventh day of ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations.

Large number of devotees visited the temple and offered special pujas marking the occasion. A colourful ceremonial procession of Lord Rama led by kolatam artistes was taken out in the streets of the temple town. On Friday, Lord Rama would appear in Balaramavataram followed by Krishnavataram on Saturday and finally in Kalkyavataram on Sunday. On Sunday, Teppotsavam would be held in River Godavari. Uttaradwara Darshanam would be held on January 6, said the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Teppotsavam and Uttaradwara Darshanam for which there would be huge rush of devotees.

He directed the police officials to ensure tight security since many VIPs and devotees from across the State are expected to attend the Teppotsavam at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple.

He said that CCTV cameras on the temple premises and at main centres of the town were installed. Excise officials had issued orders closing down liquor sale at Bhadrachalam and Dummugudem on January 5 and 6 marking Mukkoti celebrations.

