Bhadrachalam PACS faces strange predicament

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:57 pm

Bhadrachalam: The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS), Bhadrachalam, has many unique features and one of them is that it is the smallest cooperative society in the State with huge debt.

Having member strength of 1,450, only 40 members, however, can vote in the elections. It is because only 40 persons of the total members are eligible to vote as per the provisions of the TCS Act, 1964, which prescribes the members to possess land, to be debt free and not defaulters, to vote.

The society once had as many as 16,000 members spread over 71 villages. Following the merger of villages in seven mandals with Andhra Pradesh as they fall under Polavaram project submergence area, the society membership strength reduced to 1,450 and just one village that is Bhadrachalam.

Unlike other societies the process of nominations, withdrawal of nomination, scrutiny and election will take place on a single day on February 15 here. Those contesting will be elected without any opposition as for each director’s post, only three votes are needed.

Since there are 13 director posts, if a contesting person is proposed by another member he will be elected. And of the 13 director posts, one is reserved for ST community and there is no person from Scheduled Tribes (ST) to contest here, the society manager B Ram Babu told Telangana Today.

According to him the election here will take place as per the Rule-22 of TCS Rules of Telangana Cooperative Societies (TCS) Act, 1964. The process of election will be by show of hands.

Further, the president of the society cannot vote in the election of District Co Operative Central Bank (DCCB) director elections. It so because the society as a whole declared defaulter as the society is due to pay nearly Rs 2.5 crore to the central bank.

An amount of Rs 7 crore has to be paid by the members to the society. And the society is not in a position collect the dues and pay the same to the DCCB as majority of the members are now in AP, Ram Babu informed adding that some technical reasons are preventing the society from collecting the dues from the members.

The only sources of income to the society which has dominion of 120 acres of agriculture land is its office building a part of which is rented to earn Rs 62,000 per month. Steps to merge Bhadrachalam PACS with neighbouring societies to streamline its affairs failed as members of other societies opposed the proposal owing to huge value of its debt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter