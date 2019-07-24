Bhadrachalam: Track Maoist movements closely, DGP tells officers

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Bhadrachalam: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday directed the police in Maoist affected districts to closely track the movement of naxals. There should be a special surveillance on Maoist activities so as to control extremist acts, the DGP said during a day-long brainstorming session at Sarapaka in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

District police chiefs and senior police officials from Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally and Mulugu attended the meeting. Officials from Chintoor and others places in AP also took part in the meeting. The DGP reviewed the law and order situation after the district police chiefs explained the measures being taken for effective policing in their districts.

Speaking to the media, the DGP stated that the discussions were focused on inter-district issues, how to work in synergy and with coordination for effective policing in the border districts. He expressed satisfaction over police functioning in the districts and said there was a scope for further improvement and urged the officers to perform their duties responsibly in order to build public confidence.

“Steps for uniform and people friendly policing have to be taken. Care has to be taken to ensure justice to the people approaching police stations. Serious action has to be taken against anti-social elements,” the DGP said.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, SPs — N Koti Reddy, R Bhaskaran, Sangram Singh Patil, OSDs D Uday Kumar Reddy, Suresh Kumar, Amit Kumar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter