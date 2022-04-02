Bhadradri annual brahmotsavams begin, CM invited to attend Sri Rama Navami

Kothagudem: The annual brahmotsavams of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district have begun on Saturday coinciding with Telugu New Year, Ugadi celebrations. As part of Ugadi rituals, an abhishekam to ‘Moolavarulu’ (the presiding deities) at the temple was performed by the priests during morning hours along with other religious rituals commencing the brahmotsavams.

The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees in view of Ugadi. The priests served ‘Ugadi Pachadi’ to the devotees visiting the temple and the traditional ‘Panchanga Sravam’ had taken place along with cultural events in the evening. The temple Executive Officer B Shivaji along with the priests Amaravadi Vijayaraghavan , Podicheti Seetha Ramanuja Charyulu and KE Sthalasai called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

They presented a ‘Rajapatram’ to the Chief Minister inviting him to attend Sri Rama Navami on April 10, on which the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha would take place. Similarly they called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and presented the ‘Rajapatram’, inviting her to attend Lord Rama Pattabhishekam to be performed on April 11.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri temple and the town were being readied for Sri Rama Navami. The temple and its surroundings were being spruced up. Works like erecting pandals, putting up barricades, painting, lighting and others were going on at brisk pace. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty was scheduled to hold a meeting with district officials on April 4 to review the arrangements for Sri Rama Navami and Pattabhishekam.

