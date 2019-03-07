Bhadradri gears up for Rama Navami

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:31 pm

Kothagudem: The district administration is gearing up for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam.

District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini chaired a coordination meeting here on Thursday, which was attended by Superintendent of Police Sunil Datt, ITDA Project Officer V P Gautham, Joint Collector K Venkteswarlu and temple EO T Ramesh Babu.

The Collector suggested dividing the temple area into 24 sectors for making arrangements and said works for which tender process was completed must begin forthwith. It was intended to sell around 18,807 tickets for the Kalyanostavam and of them 75 per cent would be sold online. He said LED televisions should be placed at the Kalyana Mandapam and outside the temple to enable devotees view the Kalyanostavam.

The Collector suggested that Bhadrachalam be divided into zones and one official must be appointed for each zone to look after sanitation. Works pertaining to supply of drinking water, butter milk, electricity supply, and parking lots should begin at the earliest, he said.

Special care had to be taken to put up barricades cutting off access to the Godavari so as to prevent drowning cases. Emergency medical centres and along with beds had to be set up at the temple and at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, Saini said.

He wanted sale of liquor to be stopped from April 13 to 15 at Bhadrachalam and asked officials of all departments concerned to work in coordination. Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Bhavesh Misra and trainee IAS officer Ila Tripathi were present.