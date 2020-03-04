Bhadradri hundi nets Rs 52.60 lakh collection

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devastham has earned Rs 52.60 lakh income in the last 28 days, informed the temple Executive Officer G Narasimhulu.

The counting of the temple hundis took place on Wednesday at Chitrakuta Mandapam.

100 grams gold ornaments, 750 grams silver ornaments were among the hundi collection, besides 50 US dollars, 10000 Vietnamese dong, one each Malaysian ringit and Qatar riyal, five each Saudi riyal and British pounds.

It may be noted that last day hundi counting took place on Feb 5 and the collection was Rs 73.38 lakh. The endowment employees and volunteers had to wear medical masks in view of coronavirus threat, as some of the devotees offered foreign currency.

