Bhadradri Kothagudem: 3 teachers sacked for TikTok videos with students

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Kothagudem: Three teachers working on a contract basis at a gurukul were sacked following reports that they had shot TikTok videos with students.

The teachers were B Krishnaveni, B Sravanthi and B Mounika working at Government Tribal (Girls) Gurukul located in Ramavaram of Kothagudem district. Sources said the teachers shot the videos at a farewell party that was organised at the school on Wednesday and posted them on TikTok. The video went viral.

The Gurukul’s Regional Coordinator Shaik Burhan said they got to know about the videos on Thursday morning. An enquiry was conducted and the erring teachers were removed from the service following complaints by the parents of the students, he said.

