Bhadradri Kothagudem: Top Maoist gives up arms, surrenders

Kothagudem: A top leader of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party who had a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head laid down arms and surrendered before the police at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The surrendered Maoist, Sudhir Korsa alias Prakash, was the PLGA Battalion 1 platoon commander. He is said to be a key functionary behind the field-level activities of the Maoists.

He, along with an AK-47 assault rifle, surrendered before Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel and CRPF DIG Komal Singh. It is said 204 CRPF Cobra Battalion Inspector Somdev Arya played a key role in getting the Maoist surrendered.

The SP told the local press that Korsa was vexed with the Maoist ideology and wanted to live a normal life by joining the mainstream. “His surrender was a breakthrough in our efforts to bring armed naxals into the mainstream,” he said.

An immediate relief of Rs 10, 000 was given to the naxal and the reward amount which he carries on his head would also be handed over to him as part of the rehabilitation package offered by the Chhattisgarh government, he added.

Korsa joined the Maoists in 2005 and committed several crimes in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Since 2013, he had been working in a training school of the naxals, the police said.

