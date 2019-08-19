Bhadradri photographer wins award

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Kothagudem: A professional photographer Sk A Sharief, based at Bhadrachalam in the district was honoured with Vaddadi Prakash Rao Memorial Award. The award was presented by Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi in recognition of photographic skills at programme held in Vijayawada on Sunday commemorating World Photography Day and the Akademi’s foundation day. AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram presented the award and felicitated Sharief at the programme which was attended by Nainital (Uttarakhand) based photographer, environmentalist and Padma Shri Awardee Anup Sah and others. Sharief thanked all who extended cooperation to him in his professional life.

