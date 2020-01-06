Bhadradri temple employee drowned during Teppotsavam fished out

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Bhadrachalam: The body of Bhadradri temple employee who went missing on Sunday during Teppotsavam at Parnasala was fished out on Monday.

Koppula Shanker (20) of Seetanagaram village in Dummagudem mandal working at Ramalayam at Parnasala village near Bhadrachalam drowned in river Godavari while escaping from the sparks from fire-crackers during the Teppotsavam.

His body was traced out by a rescue team at a distance from Parnsala. The family members of Shanker staged dharna at Parnasala temple along with the body seeking justice for them. They wanted ex-gratia and job to the kin of the deceased.

Bhadrachalam MLA P Veeraiah, Sub-Collector Bhavesh Misra and the temple EO G Narasimhulu visited the spot and assured the protestors that justice would be delivered to Shanker’s family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter