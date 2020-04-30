Bhagiratha, a symbol of great will power: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 4:30 pm 4:49 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that Bhagiratha Mahamuni was a symbol of great will power, as he had brought back ‘Ganga’ from heaven to earth through rigorous penance as per Hindu mythology.

On the occasion of Bhagiratha Jayanthi which was officially celebrated in Wanaparthy district on Thursday, Niranjan Reddy garlanded the statue of Bhagiratha Mahamuni at Bhagiratha Chowrastha in town. Addressing the gathering, he thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving permission to celebrate Bhagiratha Jayanthi officially across Telangana.

Recalling the great penance done by Bhagiratha Mahamuni with dedication for the cause of bringing the Ganges to earth, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ was rightly named by the State government after the Mahamuni, which proved the State government’s respect for the people of ‘Nagara,’ also known as ‘Uppara’ community, who were the descendants of Bhagiratha Mahamuni.

District collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha also paid respects to Bhagiratha Mahamuni at the district Collectorate by garlanding his portrait and said that it was common for people to compare a great industrious effort of someone as ‘Bhagiratha Yatnam’ and felt that everyone needed to take inspiration from Bhagiratha Mahamuni’s will power and apply it to their lives to achieve their goals.

Bhagiratha Sangham district President M Tirupathaiah, Municipal Chairperson Gattu Yadav, Municipal Vice-Chairperson V Sridhar, DPRO Venkateswarlu and others participated in the event.

