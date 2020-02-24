Bhagiratha role model for country, says Expert

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:35 am

Nalgonda: Indian Natural Resource Economic and Management (INREM) Foundation Director Dr Rajnarayan Indu has said that the State government’s flagship programme — Mission Bhagiratha — was definitely a role model for the country in supply of safe drinking water to the people.

Dr Indu, who was on a four-day tour of fluoride-affected villages in the district which are now getting safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, told Telangana Today that he visited the water treatment plant of Mission Bhagiratha at S. Lingotam and was fully impressed by the treatment process. He also toured fluoride-affected villages such as Namapuram, Tandarpally, Rajpet Thanda and Marriguda, which are being supplied safe drinking water through the government scheme. During his visit to the villages, he assured the residents that they were getting safe and sufficient drinking water and that this exercise was nothing short of liberating them from the clutches of fluorosis.

The visiting dignitary said he himself bought bottled water for personal consumption during the early part of the trip but switched over to tap water after seeing the water treatment process. Dr Indu said he was surprised with the result of water quality analysis through Spectrophotometry, an advanced technique used to check the water quality.

INREM Foundation is a Gujarat-based research institution probing societal issues concerning water, public health, agriculture and environment. It also functions as an advocacy agency for the Centre on Jal Jeevan Mission, a scheme which is very similar to Mission Bhagiratha.

