Bhagya Nagar Veedhullo Gammathu to hit screens on Dec 6

After entertaining Telugu fans as a comedian, Srinivas Reddy tried his luck when he turned as a protagonist with the 2014 horror flick Geethanjali. And later, his movie Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in 2016, too, went on to make a decent success at the box office.

Now Srinivas Reddy is venturing into direction with his upcoming film Bhagya Nagara Veedhullo Gammathu. And he is also producing the project. Recently, Srinivas Reddy posted the first look of Bhagya Nagara Veedhullo Gammathu on his Twitter account and sought the blessings from fans and friends.

Param Suryanshu penned the dialogues and screenplay for the comedy drama. Music is being composed by Saketh Komanduri. The film is being bankrolled on Flying Colours banner which was jointly formed by Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Sapthagiri, Dhanraj, Venu, Praveen, and Thagubothu Ramesh.

The film has wrapped its shooting and is in last leg of production. The movie is expected to hit screens on December 6.