Bhainsa under control, internet suspended across erstwhile Adilabad district

By | Published: 9:35 pm 11:31 pm

NIRMAL: Tension escalated in Bhainsa town on Monday as two groups belonging to different communities indulged in stone-pelting, forcing authorities to impose prohibitory orders on movement in groups. Internet services were also suspended in the entire erstwhile Adilabad district to check rumours on social media.

However, the situation was reported to be under control by evening and heavy contingents of police were deployed to maintain peace and order in the town.

The trouble began when some unidentified youngsters riding bike started honking well past midnight on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Korva colony. The residents took objection to it and reportedly reprimanded the bikers. Later, scores of people rushed to the colony and set the houses and motorbikes ablaze. They allegedly targeted the home of a leader. The group set 23 houses, 23 motorbikes and a four-wheeler belonging to another group on fire on Sunday night.

Sources said tension escalated on Monday morning with members of both the sections hurling stones at each other till afternoon. However, policemen drawn from various districts managed to control the warring groups by evening. Assembly of four or more persons was prohibited in the town, known for communal tensions. Armed forces, led by Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, were deployed in a colony of the town for preventing untoward incidents.

Warangal Inspector General Y Nagireddy and Karimnagar Range DIG P Pramod Kumar, Superintendents of Police belonging to six districts supervised bandobast and security measures. Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana and Vishnu S Warrier were also part of the top police officers. Earlier in the day, Nirmal Collector M Prashanti visited the town and took stock of the situation. She requested the public to refrain from violence and instructed policemen to take steps to restore peace in the town. It is learned that Police Sub- Division Officers, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, who worked in Bhainsa in the past, were roped in to control the situation.

The police urged people not to circulate rumours and cautioned that cases would be booked against those who indulge in such activities.

Defer polls in Bhainsa: BJP

Hyderabad: A delegation of Telangana BJP unit on Monday submitted a memorandum to State Election Commissioner Nagireddy seeking the postponement of elections to Bhainsa municipality.

N Indrasena Reddy, party national executive member; K Anthony Reddy, State legal cell member; and G Rama Rao, joint convener, brought to the notice of SEC the alleged communal disturbances in the municipality. They said some houses and vehicles were set on fire on Sunday night.

The BJP alleged that party MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, D Arvind and MLC N Ramchender Rao were also not allowed to visit the town. They said BJP candidates were not allowed to canvass while the MIM was forcing BJP candidates to withdraw. K Krishna Sagar Rao, chief spokesperson, BJP State unit, demanded a judicial enquiry into the Bhainsa incident.

Hyderabad put on alert following Bhainsa violence

Hyderabad: Security was beefed up in the city following communal skirmishes in the Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana on Sunday night. Following the incident, the police stepped up security in the communal sensitive areas of the city including the older parts of the city.

Although there was no reaction and life remained normal throughout Monday in the city, the police officials as a precautionary measure increased patrolling. All the officers were asked to closely monitor the unsocial elements and conduct intensified patrolling.

“Already the police are on alert in view of the Pongal and Sankranthi festival as several families leaving for their native places, and are doing a thorough surveillance. Moreover, for last few days, the anti-CAA/NRC protest have kept the police force on high alert,” said a senior police official.

The police appealed to the public not to believe in any rumours and verify with the police control room or the nearby local police station on any report or messages received on social media platforms. They also asked the public to inform the police about any suspicious movement of strangers in their neighbourhood.

Cops seek report on Bhainsa violence

Hyderabad: Senior officials at the State police headquarters took a serious note of the communal violence that broke out in Bhainsa in Nirmal district on Sunday night.

The police officials sought a detailed report from the district officials on the circumstances that resulted in the violence. It is learnt that the senior officials pulled up the personnel in the district for failing to deploy adequate forces in the sensitive areas in Bhainsa when model code of conduct is in vogue in the wake of municipal elections in the State.

As of now, the situation was peaceful in Bhainsa and its surroundings as more police forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident, a senior official said.

