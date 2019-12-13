Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar to co-produce film on Balakot strike 

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Mumbai: Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar will collaborate on a film on the Balakot air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force in February this year, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as a “story that celebrates the accomplishments” of the IAF, the movie will be helmed by “Rock On!” director Abhishek Kapoor. He will be writing the script as well. The project will also be backed by Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor. It will be the second film on the February 26 air strike against terror outfits in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the Vivek Oberoi starrer “Balakot – The True Story”.

The strike followed the February 14 terror attack targeting the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which 40 ‘jawans’ were killed.”Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor come together, to pay tribute to the sons of India and their never-say-die spirit in, National Award-winning director, Abhishek Kapoor’s film based on, 2019 Balakot airstrike. A story that celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force,” the statement, shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter, read.