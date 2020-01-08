Bharat Bandh partial in Singareni

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:25 pm

Karimnagar: Bharat Bandh call given by national trade unions in protest against anti-people policies of the Union Government went off peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

The nationwide strike evoked mixed response in Singareni coal mines. Coal production in three open cast and nine underground mines was affected as half of the workers stayed away from duties. While the recognised trade union Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangham, which maintained strategic silence on strike, asked its workers to attend duties, all other trade unions participated in the strike.

On the other hand, activities in banks, post-offices, and other central government offices came to standstill as the workers boycotted duties.

In Karimnagar, employees working in various central government offices took out rallies in the town. Members of CITU, AITUC, IFTU, TNTUC, INTUC, HMS and others took out rally from Telangana Chowk to Collectorate where they staged protest demonstration.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter