Bharat bandh: Rail roko in Mumbai, no impact in Thane

Mumbai: Suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai were briefly affected on Wednesday morning due to a protest on tracks at Kanjurmarg station as part of the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations against the CAA and the NRC.

At least 100 protesters gathered on the tracks at the railway station around 8 am and stopped CSMT-bound slow trains, police said.

The raised slogans and waved the National Flag.

The protesters were later removed by the police and detained. Due to the disruption, the services on the CR line are running late by 10-15 minutes, an official said.

“Suburban UP Slow train on Central_Railway stopped at Kanjur Marg station by a mob of people. However DN slow, Fast lines traffic is normal,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, CR.

“We request people not to stop trains and cooperate us for smooth operation of suburban trains,” Sutar said.

Multiple organisations, including Bahujan Kranti Morcha, have reportedly called for a Bharat Bandh in protest against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, no effect of bandh was seen in neighboring Thane city and surrounding areas.

Public transport is normal in Thane and shops and educational institutes are open, a police control room official said.

Police personnel are deployed at various spots, he added.