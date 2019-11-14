Bharat Biotech arm re-launches rabies vaccine

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chiron Behring Vaccines, part of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, re-launched its purified chick embryo cell (PCEC) vaccine manufactured at its WHO pre-qualified facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat as Chirorab. Earlier marketed under the trade name Rabipur, this vaccine is presently manufactured using the same technology at the same site. The vaccine is an inactivated vaccine used for active pre and post exposure immunisation against Rabies.

Chiron Behring Vaccines was acquired by Bharat Biotech from GSK in March 2019 and commercial operations were restarted in May 2019.

On the vaccine relaunch, Dr Krishna Ella said, “I am proud to introduce Chirorab to the world. We were highly committed in expediting the manufacturing and commercialisation of Chirorab whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality to meet the urgent global requirement.”

Chirorab supplies will be made available to government hospitals in various States through tenders, with the remaining available for the private markets and exports. Dr Ella further added, “In our ongoing commitment to address the supply shortages of rabies vaccines, we are making additional investments to increase production capacity to over 15 million doses annually.”

Chirorab has been evaluated in over 25 controlled clinical trials in five countries in more than 7,000 subjects. During the past 30 years, more than 80 million doses of this vaccine have been distributed worldwide with safety and efficacy profile.

According to a WHO report, rabies is a vaccine-preventable disease that claims over 59,000 lives each year, mostly in Asia and Africa. Recent studies estimate that India witnesses 17.4 million animal bites annually with 20,800 rabies deaths, being the highest in the world. India, which has a large stray dog population, reportedly needs 35 million doses of the anti-rabies vaccine per annum.

