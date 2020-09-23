Bharat Biotech inks deal with WUSM for Covid-19 intranasal vaccine

While the Phase I trials will take place in Saint Louis University’s Vaccine & Treatment Evaluation Unit, Bharat Biotech, upon obtaining the required regulatory approval, will pursue further stages of clinical trials

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:43 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccines company Bharat Biotech entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel chimp-adenovirus, single dose intranasal vaccine for Covid-19. Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except USA, Japan and Europe.

While the Phase I trials will take place in Saint Louis University’s Vaccine & Treatment Evaluation Unit, Bharat Biotech, upon obtaining the required regulatory approval, will pursue further stages of clinical trials in India and undertake large scale manufacture of the vaccine at its good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

Dr Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech, stated, “We envision that we will scale this vaccine to 1 billion doses, translating to 1 billion individuals vaccinated receiving a single-dose regimen. An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc., significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive.”

“Our experience in viral vaccines, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution continue to be our strong suit in ensuring safe, efficacious, and affordable vaccines. It is prudent for Bharat to be involved in diverse but tenable projects to provide a much-needed vaccine against Covid-19 reaches all citizens of the world,” Dr Ella added.

This intranasal vaccine candidate has shown protection in mice studies; the technology and data having been recently published in the scientific journal Cell.

Dr David T Curiel, director of Biologic Therapeutics Center and professor of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Precision Virologics Interim CEO said, “The ability to accomplish effective immunisation with a single nasal dose is a major advantage, offering broader reach and easier administration.”

Curiel further added that an effective nasal dose not only protects against Covid-19, but also prevents the spread of the disease by offering another kind of immunity that occurs primarily in the cells that line the nose and throat. Most other vaccine candidates currently under development cannot do that.

This vaccine expands Bharat’s portfolio of vaccines that are currently being developed and are in various stages of clinical development including Covaxin, which is currently in Phase II human clinical trials in India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .