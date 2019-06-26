Bharat Biotech joins hands with Hilleman Labs

By | Published: 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: Vaccine and biotechnology company Bharat Biotech International (BBIL) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Hilleman Laboratories, a global research and development organisation focused on delivering high-impact and affordable vaccines for further development, manufacturing and commercialization of its next-generation Oral Cholera Vaccine, Hillchol. This collaboration will strengthen the ability of both organisations towards prevention of Cholera through rapid and cost-effective deployment of vaccine doses in low and middle-income countries.

Deployments of oral Cholera vaccines (OCVs) are an essential public health component of comprehensive Cholera prevention and control, recommended by the WHO. Hillchol was designed at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and subsequently developed by Hilleman Labs including demonstration of safety and immunogenicity in an age de-escalating Phase I/II clinical trial conducted in Bangladesh. For further development of Hillchol, Hilleman Labs has entered into a licensing and manufacturing agreement with BBIL, who will scale the manufacturing process to commercial stage and establish product specifications required for WHO pre-qualification.

Dr Davinder Gill, CEO, Hilleman Laboratories said, “Vaccines play a critical role in improving healthcare outcomes globally, and Hilleman Laboratories is honoured to work with Bharat Biotech, a leading vaccine manufacturer in India for development, and if licensed, eventual manufacturing and commercialisation of our innovative oral Cholera vaccine Hillchol. We hope this collaboration will provide an innovative vaccine solution which is both affordable and accessible.”

Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Limited, said, “Our capacity to deliver 50 million doses per year and the addition of a WHO pre-qualification of Hillchol in the future, will not only solve the demand uncertainty but aid in affordability thereby resulting in the wider use of such a vital oral Cholera vaccine worldwide.”

