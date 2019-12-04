Bharat Biotech launches lowest dose rotavirus vaccine

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech launched Rotavac 5D-lowest dose volume rotavirus vaccine in the world. The oral rotavirus vaccine is available in single-dose, multi-dose vials, and pre-filled syringes. Currently, over 25 countries have granted patents for the vaccine.

Launched by Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, was developed under a Public-Private Partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and other international partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said, “There is a need for vaccination at the right time, while the government is doing its best, it is a greater social responsibility which every medical professional should take upon themselves, remove apprehension about vaccination, for prevention of diseases and to better the health of the nation and its people.”

Dr Krishna Ella the CMD of Bharat Biotech said, “We have designed and developed a vaccine that is cost-effective due to its efficacy and low cold chain footprint. Rotavac 5D presented in multi dose vials, results in savings of about $0.30 / dose in supply chain and delivery costs.”

Dr Ella also revealed, “Bharat Biotech has invested about $20 million to develop new manufacturing facilities and supporting infrastructure in its Genome Valley plant in Hyderabad, with an installed manufacturing capacity of about 200 million doses per year. The project was supported in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

Globally rotavirus disease burden is estimated at 2,00,000 deaths and 2 million hospitalisations annually, mostly in low-income countries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.