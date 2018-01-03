Bharat Biotech’s typhoid conjugate vaccine gets WHO pre-qualified

By | Published: 3:42 pm 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Typbar TCV, the world’s first clinically proven typhoid conjugate vaccine against typhoid fever has received pre-qualification from World Health Organisation (WHO). This will enable procurement and supplies of this vaccine to UNICEF, Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) supported countries.

Typbar TCV has been evaluated in Human Challenge Studies at Oxford University and typhoid conjugate vaccines have been recommended by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (WHO-SAGE). It is the first typhoid vaccine, clinically proven to be administered to children from six months of age to adults and confers long term protection against typhoid fever.

International Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 12 million cases of typhoid fever resulting in around 1,30,000 deaths. Typhoid is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi (S. Typhi), which infects humans due to contaminated food and beverages from sewage and other infected humans. In most developing countries the cost of a course of treatment for typhoid fever ranges from $50 to $5000 for outpatient and inpatient treatments.

Bharat Biotech began its research on the vaccine in 2001 and all aspects of the product profile were studied and evaluated in human clinical trials. With 5 years of follow up data for seroconversion, Typbar TCV at 25µg / dose has proven long term protection for children and adults alike, and can be administered to children from six months of age.

Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech said “Typbar TCV is the first typhoid conjugate vaccine, clinically proven to be administered to children from six months of age to adults and confers long term protection against typhoid fever. When we started this project, Typhoid fever was a neglected tropical disease.”

WHO-SAGE recommended the use of typhoid conjugate vaccines for use in infants between 6 and 23 months of age and catch up vaccinations for children between 2 and 15 years of age. This recommendation paves the way for countries to introduce the vaccine into their immunisation programmes.

“With the recent Gavi Board approval of an $85 million funding window to make the typhoid conjugate vaccine available in GAVI-supported countries, we now expect the first introductions to take place as soon as the first half of 2019,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI.

Dr Ella added, for Typbar TCV to reach vulnerable populations, the company has announced the price of $1.50 per dose for procurement for GAVI supported countries. Also, recognising the importance of sustained vaccine procurement for low income and low-middle income countries, and in the interest of global public health, further price reduction to around $1.0 or below per dose has been made, post procurement of 100 million doses.

Bharat Biotech has partnered with Aga Khan University Hospital in Hyderabad, Pakistan to introduce Typbar TCV to vulnerable populations in Pakistan. Towards this endeavor Bharat Biotech had donated 50,000 doses and agreed to supply an additional 200,000 doses at highly subsidised rates.

Dr Anita Zaidi, director of the Vaccine Development, Surveillance, and Enteric and Diarrheal Diseases, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said, “With this new vaccine – the first-ever to be useful for preventing typhoid in young children – countries will finally be able to protect millions of children who are most vulnerable to this deadly disease.”

Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), a union between the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, the Oxford Vaccine Group at Oxford University, and PATH. The consortium is conducting effectiveness studies for typhoid conjugate vaccines in Nepal, Malawi, and Bangladesh. Bharat Biotech has donated 50,000 doses of Typbar TCV, towards the conduct of these studies.

The company has also partnered with the University of Maryland and the Wellcome Trust to develop and evaluate vaccines for non-typhoidal salmonella (NTS) against the serovars Typhimurium and Enteritidis. Further, to develop a Salmonella Paratyphi A vaccine with the aim of providing future combination vaccines towards complete protection against salmonellosis, Bharat Biotech has an ongoing partnership with the University of Maryland.

Bharat Biotech has also partnered with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Centers for Disease Control USA, to evaluate the effectiveness of Typbar TCV in Navi Mumbai. The company has donated 1,00,000 doses and agreed to supply an additional 3,00,000 doses at subsidised rates towards the conduct of these effectiveness studies.

The company is also collaborating with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). Bharat Biotech is able to supply up to 50 million doses/year and is actively working on expanding its manufacturing capacity to reach about 200 million doses. Registrations for Typbar TCV are in process in more than 30 countries globally. The vaccine is already registered in India, Nigeria, Cambodia and Nepal.