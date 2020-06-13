By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has started the facility of digital booking and payment of the cylinder digitally. Accordingly, the Bharat Gas cylinder can now be booked through WhatsApp and payment made for the refill through digital mode.

The BPCL in a press note said the customers can save its helpline number 1800224344 on their registered mobile numbers and send Hi to the number through WhatsApp. An instant message will be recieved and then send 1 or book to the same number.

Instant booking of the cylinder will be done and the customer will receive booking confirmation number along with a link to pay digitally through Amazon, PayTM or other modes such as credit/debit card.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .