Bharat Ratna for PM Modi; KTR takes a jibe at BJP claim of Modi inventing Covid vaccine

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:20 AM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at the BJP for the promotion of what it calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘achievements’, including the Covid vaccine, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday made a sarcastic demand for the Nobel prize to be given to the Prime Minister.

This was after Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that Narendra Modi had “courageously” invented the Covid vaccine.

In a video which is going viral on Twitter, the Union Minister is seen describing that in “our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi courageously invented the Covid vaccine”.

Reacting to the video, Rama Rao tweeted: “Let us demand Nobel prize in medicine or science to Modi ji. Apparently, Modi discovered the covid vaccine courageously. His cabinet colleagues are really bright, I must accept, especially Kishan Reddy.”

Continuing his sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister, the TRS working president tweeted “Modi ji deserves Nobel Prize but in which category? Nobel for medicine – for discovering Covid vaccine. Nobel for economics – demonetisation and Swiss black money returns .Nobel prize for peace – stopping the Russia-Ukraine war for six hours, Nobel prize for physics – Radar theory”.

Also sharing a video of Modi, the Minister said: “To all those BJP folks, who feel Vishwa Guru deserves more than Nobel, I would like to nominate Modiji of 2013 for his amazing histronics and theatrical skills in criticizing the then Union Government on rupee devaluation. If not Oscar, atleast a Bhaskar award should be awarded.”

